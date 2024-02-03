6.1 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 03 February 2024
Italy's news in English
Rome limits traffic for three days to battle air pollution

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Air pollution levels in Rome exceed legal limit.

Rome has introduced an emergency order limiting private traffic from circulating within the capital’s fascia verde (green belt) to combat rising air pollution in recent days.

The restrictions, in place from Saturday 3 February until Monday 5 February, were announced late on Friday in response to high pollution levels which have exceeded the statutory limit for smog particulate matter (PM10).

Saturday 3 February
The ban, in place from 07.30 to 12.30 and from 17.30 to 19.00, affects Euro 3 petrol and Euro 4 diesel vehicles as well as Euro 2 diesel mopeds and motorcycles (3 and 4 wheels). Euro 3 petrol and Euro 4 diesel vehicles used for the transport of goods (categories N1, N2 and N3) are banned from 07.30 to 10.30 and from 16.30 to 19.00.

Sunday 4 February
The ban on private vehicles from circulating, from 07.30 to 10.30 and from 16.30 to 20.30, affects petrol-driven cars up to Euro 3 and diesel vehicles up to Euro 4; vehicles used for the transport of goods (categories N1, N2 and N3) powered by petrol up to Euro 3 and diesel up to Euro 4; and two-wheeled mopeds and motorbikes up to Euro 1, and 3- and 4-wheeled mopeds and motorbikes powered by diesel up to Euro 2.

Monday 5 February
The ban, in place from 09.00 to 12.30 and from 16.30 to 19.00, affects Euro 3 petrol and Euro 4 diesel cars, mopeds and motorbikes (3 and 4 wheels) powered by Euro 2 diesel. Euro 3 petrol and Euro 4 diesel vehicles used for the transport of goods (categories N1, N2 and N3) are banned from 07.30 to 10.30 and from 16.30 to 20.30.

For full details see city website. Photo credit: Stefano Tammaro / Shutterstock.com.

