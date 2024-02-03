15 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 03 February 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, son of last King of Italy, dies at 86
News

Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, son of last King of Italy, dies at 86

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Vittorio Emanuele was only son of King Umberto II.

Prince Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, son of Italy's last king, Umberto II, died in Geneva on Saturday aged 86.

"At 7.05 this morning, 3 February 2024, His Royal Highness Vittorio Emanuele, Duke of Savoy and Prince of Naples, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully in Geneva" - reads a statement from the Real Casa di Savoia - "The place and date of the funeral will be communicated as soon as possible."

The prince was the son of King Umberto II who ruled for only 34 days after his father, King Vittorio Emmanuele III, abdicated due to being discredited by his support for Mussolini during world war two.

Vittorio Emanuele, who would have turned 87 on 12 February, left Italy in exile at the age of nine after Italians voted to abolish the monarchy in 1946.

Last year the heir to Italy's defunct throne was the subject of a Netflix docuseries titled The King Who Never Was.

Italy's Festa della Repubblica, held each year on 2 June, commemorates the day in 1946 when Italians voted in favour of a republic and against the monarchy.

Vittorio Emanuele and his wife Marina Ricolfi-Doria had one son, Emanuele Filiberto, who was born in Switzerland in 1972.

Emanuele Filiberto first set foot in Italy in 2002 when an amendment was made to the Italian constitution lifting the ban that had prohibited male descendents of the House of Savoy entering Italy.

Photo ANSA

Aur 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AOSR H4 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Rome and Milan ban pro-Palestinian rallies on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy premier in video call to Ax-3 astronaut Villadei from Colosseum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

IT-Alert: Italy's new public alert system and how it works

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks 12 years since Costa Concordia disaster

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Chiara Ferragni: Italy’s top influencer at centre of charity scandal

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Saetta: Italy's first robot police dog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy's May Day concert moves to Circus Maximus in 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Last surviving Battle of Britain pilot wants to find the Italian girl who saved his life

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -