Rome Fiumicino rated top airport in Europe by passengers

Fiumicino sets new record and once again confirms top place in Europe for passenger satisfaction.

Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport, better known as Fiumicino, has achieved a new record for the quality of its passenger services, with a score of 4.65 out of 5 on a scale set by Airports Council International (ACI).

The independent report by ACI – the international association that interviews passengers to measure perceived quality in hundreds of airports all over the world – relates to the second quarter of 2021.

The result marks the best ever quarter for Fiumicino and puts it in the top hub in the EU for passenger satisfaction, beating all European airports, from minor ones with annual traffic of less than two million people or to larger international hubs with more than 40 million passengers.

"This new record once again demonstrates the levels of excellence of Leonardo da Vinci, increasingly attractive to passengers and airlines" - said Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) - "It is a new milestone in AdR's strategy focused on excellence in Quality and Safety, as well as on Sustainability and Innovation."

The news comes a day after Fiumicino opened a 'Vax & Go' centre, offering passengers the chance to get a covid vaccination, without booking, even at the last minute before boarding.

Photo credit: photosounds / Shutterstock.com.

