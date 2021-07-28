Rome city museums free on Sunday 1 August

Museums open for free on Sunday but must be booked by 30 July or at tourist info points on the day.

Rome's city-run museums will open for free to all visitors - residents and tourists - on Sunday 1 August.

In addition to visiting the civic museums there will be free access to the archaeological area of the Circus Maximus (09.30-19.00, last entry 17.50), as well as the archaeological area of the Imperial Fora (entrance from Trajan's Column 08.30-9.15, last entry 18.10) and the pedestrian path around the archaeological area of the Theatre of Marcellus (09.00-19.00).

It is also possible to enjoy an evening walk in the archaeological area of the Imperial Fora (from 18.30 to 21.50, last entrance) with a guided walking tour from the Forum of Trajan, through the passageway under Via dei Fori Imperiali, to the Forum of Caesar.

To participate in the free visits, reservations are required by calling tel. 060608 (by Friday 30 July) or at the tourist information points (even on the same day).

The following museums are open for free on 1 August:

Capitoline Museums, Trajan's Markets - Museum of the Imperial Fora, Ara Pacis, Centrale Montemartini, Museo di Roma (Palazzo Braschi), Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Gallery of Modern Art (Via Crispi), Museums of Villa Torlonia, Museum of Zoology, Giovanni Barracco Museum of Ancient Sculpture, Carlo Bilotti Museum in Villa Borghese, Napoleonic Museum, Pietro Canonica Museum in Villa Borghese, Museo della Repubblica Romana e della memoria garibaldina, Museo di Casal de' Pazzi, Museo delle Mura and Villa di Massenzio.

For full details see Musei in Comune website. Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.