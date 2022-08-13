Rome Fiumicino airport trains to stop from 19-21 August

Trains to Fiumicino airport to be replaced by buses.

Train services from Rome to Fiumicino airport will be suspended from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 August, due to maintenance works, and will be replaced by buses.

The stoppage affected trains from the central Termini station, including the Leonardo Express, as well as regional trains from Ostiense station.

#Trenitalia informa che dal 19 al 21 agosto, per lavori di manutenzione straordinaria, il servizio ferroviario nella tratta Roma #Ostiense – Aeroporto di #Fiumicino, e viceversa, verrà effettuato con dei bus sostitutivi. pic.twitter.com/dVX8hfy4S3 — Aeroporti di Roma (@AeroportidiRoma) August 12, 2022

For the duration of the three-day works, bus services will cover the route between Rome and Fiumicino, stopping at, or near, train stations along the way.

The maintenance and infrastructure works on the FL1 line will involve the demolition of the bridge at Parco Leonardo station, to be replaced with a new structure, with works also to be carried out on the Ponte Galeria bridge.

Full details can be found on the Trenitalia website and on the Roma Mobilità website.

Photo credit: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com.