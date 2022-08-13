Rome Fiumicino airport trains to stop from 19-21 August

Trains to Fiumicino airport to be replaced by buses.

Train services from Rome to Fiumicino airport will be suspended from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 August, due to maintenance works, and will be replaced by buses.

The stoppage affected trains from the central Termini station, including the Leonardo Express, as well as regional trains from Ostiense station.

For the duration of the three-day works, bus services will cover the route between Rome and Fiumicino, stopping at, or near, train stations along the way.

The maintenance and infrastructure works on the FL1 line will involve the demolition of the bridge at Parco Leonardo station, to be replaced with a new structure, with works also to be carried out on the Ponte Galeria bridge.

Full details can be found on the Trenitalia website and on the Roma Mobilità website.

Photo credit: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address 00054 Fiumicino, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

00054 Fiumicino, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

