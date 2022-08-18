Pantelleria: remote Italian island ravaged by wildfire

Investigation opens into cause of blaze.

A vast wildfire on the remote Italian island of Pantelleria was brought under control on Thursday morning by firefighters who battled the blaze throughout the night.

Emergency services evacuated homes as a precautionary measure, including residences belonging to fashion designer Giorgio Armani and football legend Marco Tardelli, reports news agency ANSA.

Armani, who was hosting some friends at his villa, was reportedly among those who took refuge in boats off the coast of the Mediterranean island.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the blaze which affected the Favarotta, Khamma and Perimetrale areas in the northeast of the craggy island which is located between Sicily and Tunisia.

There were no injuries or damage to homes, according to firefighters who used two Canadair to extinguish the flames at dawn on Thursday.

Pantelleria made the news in Italy last September when a tornado left two dead and nine injured as cars were overturned and their roofs ripped off by a 'tromba d'aria'.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco