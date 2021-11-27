Giorgio Armani receives Italy's highest honour

Armani awarded Italy's top merit award.

The celebrated designer Giorgio Armani received Italy's highest honour on Friday for his services to Italian fashion.

The president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, bestowed the Knight Grand Cross on the 87-year-old fashion stylist at a private ceremony in the Quirinal Palace.

Armani stated that he was "proud to represent Italy" and "honoured to receive this prestigious title."

