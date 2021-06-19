Rome city bus catches fire

Rome buses catch fire in phenomenon known by Romans as 'Flambus.'

A bus operated by Rome's public transport company ATAC burst into flames while driving along Via Portuense at around midday on Saturday 19 June.

There was nobody injured in the incident which occurred on the number 774 and led to the closure of the street.

It is believed the fire broke out in the back of the vehicle, which was gutted in the blaze, with damage caused to several cars parked nearby.

In a statement ATAC noted that there were no passengers harmed and that the cause of the fire has "yet to be ascertained."

This brings to eight the number of buses to have caught fire on Rome's streets so far this year, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, with factors believed to include poor maintenance, budget constraints and ageing vehicles.

Photo Sky TG24