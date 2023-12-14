11.7 C
Rome public transport strike on Friday

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome public transport services at risk from 09.00 to 13.00.

Commuters in Rome and the surrounding Lazio region face disruption to public transport services due to a regional four-hour strike on Friday 15 December.

The strike, scheduled from 09.00 to 13.00, is set to affect Rome's bus, tram and subway services operated by ATAC and Roma TPL, as well as Cotral bus services in the Lazio region.

The strike was originally scheduled for 24 hours but was reduced to four hours after Italy's transport minister Matteo Salvini issued an injunction on Tuesday.

The reasons for the strike - called by the Sgb, Cub, Cobas, Adl, Sgb, Usb Lavoro privato and Orsa trade unions - include demands for better pay, improved working conditions, increased safety in the workplace and to fight against privatisation.

For strike details see Rome's mobility website

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

