Rome public transport strike on Friday

Rome public transport services at risk from 09.00 to 13.00.

Commuters in Rome and the surrounding Lazio region face disruption to public transport services due to a regional four-hour strike on Friday 15 December.

The strike, scheduled from 09.00 to 13.00, is set to affect Rome's bus, tram and subway services operated by ATAC and Roma TPL, as well as Cotral bus services in the Lazio region.

‼️Domani, venerdì 15 dicembre, #sciopero del trasporto pubblico locale di Roma e del Lazio di 4 ore



Possibili stop dalle 9:00 alle 13:00 per le linee di #Atac, #RomaTpl e #Cotral.



Per saperne di più https://t.co/ij8Jm2bAPR#mobilita #TPL pic.twitter.com/dWfEVdMNwa — Roma (@Roma) December 14, 2023

The strike was originally scheduled for 24 hours but was reduced to four hours after Italy's transport minister Matteo Salvini issued an injunction on Tuesday.

The reasons for the strike - called by the Sgb, Cub, Cobas, Adl, Sgb, Usb Lavoro privato and Orsa trade unions - include demands for better pay, improved working conditions, increased safety in the workplace and to fight against privatisation.

For strike details see Rome's mobility website. Photo credit: DedMityay / Shutterstock.com.