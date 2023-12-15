16.2 C
News Lifestyle

Netflix presents Berlin cast at Rome preview

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cast of Money Heist spin-off to meet fans in Rome.

Netflix Italy will present the cast of Berlin, the new spin-off based on the hit Spanish heist crime drama series Money Heist (La Casa del Papel) in Rome on Tuesday 19 December.

The cast, including central character Pedro Alonso, will meet the public and attend a Rome preview of the first episodes of the highly-anticipated series ahead of its worldwide release on 29 December.

Fans can meet the actors for selfies and autographs at a public event on the Terrazza del Pincio at 16.15 before the Berlino preview at The Space Cinema Moderno in Piazza della Repubblica at 20.00.

Berlin to be released by Netflix on 29 December
 

Alonso is set to be joined in Rome by other cast members Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández, Samantha Siqueiros, Julien Paschal, Masi Rodríguez, Rachel Lascar and Joel Sánchez.

The release of Berlin comes two years after the last season of Money Heist (called La casa di carta in Italy) which saw a group of strangers band together to rob the Royal Mint of Spain with a plan created by the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and executed by Berlin (Alonso).

The new series focuses on an earlier period in Berlin's life - touched upon in flashbacks in the later seasons of Money Heist - long before he finds out about his terminal diagnosis and takes the Royal Mint of Spain hostage.

"During his glory days, Berlin and a gang assembled in Paris for one of his greatest plans ever: stealing 44 million euros' worth of jewels in one night" - reads the Netflix website - "Berlin says there are only two things that can turn a bad day into a great one: love and a million-dollar payday."

Photos Netflix

