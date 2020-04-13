Rome bus colouring game during lockdown

Rome public transport company ATAC has issued a colouring challenge for kids during the Coronavirus lockdown.
The picture of the new 'Citymood' model of bus can be downloaded, printed and coloured in with your children.
#coloriAmoAtac - Il bus Citymood.
Il nuovo bus Citymood Atac da stampare, colorare e ritagliare con i vostri bambini. Qui anche il link all’immagine più grande https://t.co/vI7BZvXn8w @AtacNews pic.twitter.com/uTkMNyV0oT
— Roma (@Roma) April 12, 2020
ATAC invites people to send photographs of artists at work, which will be published on social media.
