Rome bus colouring game during lockdown

Rome public transport company ATAC has issued a colouring challenge for kids during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The picture of the new 'Citymood' model of bus can be downloaded, printed and coloured in with your children. 

ATAC invites people to send photographs of artists at work, which will be published on social media.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70192
Previous article Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones
Transport

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia
Transport

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia

Rome city bus destroyed by fire
Transport

Rome city bus destroyed by fire

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets
Transport

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus
Transport

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00
Transport

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends
Transport

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme
Transport

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme

Rome's Metro A celebrates 40 years
Transport

Rome's Metro A celebrates 40 years

Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people
Transport

Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people

Rome's Metro B celebrates 65 years
Transport

Rome's Metro B celebrates 65 years

Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way
Transport

Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way