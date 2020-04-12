Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.

For the ninth consecutive day the number of patients in intensive care units has dropped: 38 less than yesterday, altogether 3,343 of which 1,176 were in Lombardy.

In the last 24 hours, 431 more people have died in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic, the lowest number registered since 19 March.

Also read:

Even the number of hospitalizations is dropping: 297 less than yesterday for a national total of 27,847.

The figures above make experts say that "the trend is now reliable" said Luca Richeldi, member of the Technical-Scientific Committee, who made this clear during the daily press conference of the Civil Protection Agency. A sign that "the measures taken and extended are having an impact on this virus", Richeldi added.

Also read: