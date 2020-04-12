Coronavirus in Italy: lowest number of deaths registered since 19 March.

For the ninth consecutive day the number of patients in intensive care units has dropped: 38 less than yesterday, altogether 3,343 of which 1,176 were in Lombardy.

In the last 24 hours, 431 more people have died in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic, the lowest number registered since 19 March.

Also read: 

Even the number of hospitalizations is dropping: 297 less than yesterday for a national total of 27,847.

The figures above make experts say that "the trend is now reliable" said Luca Richeldi, member of the Technical-Scientific Committee, who made this clear during the daily press conference of the Civil Protection Agency. A sign that "the measures taken and extended are having an impact on this virus", Richeldi added.

Also read: 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70191
Previous article Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'

RELATED ARTICLES

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian president: 'I too will spend Easter alone'

Happy Easter To You, Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Happy Easter To You, Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 40 casualties less than yesterday

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems
Coronavirus in Italy

Differences Between US and Italian Healthcare Systems

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Baths of Caracalla lit with colours of Italian flag

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry
Coronavirus in Italy

Effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on Italy's tourism industry

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum
Coronavirus in Italy

Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two

Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling

Will Rome extend the Raphael exhibition?
Coronavirus in Italy

Will Rome extend the Raphael exhibition?

Coronavirus in Italy: drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours