Rome bus bursts into flames near Vatican

A Rome city bus burst into flames in Piazza Pio XI, in the St Peter's area of the city, at 12.30 on Thursday 22 October.

The street is currently closed and firefighters are on the scene. There are no injuries reported. 

The 17-year-old bus, operated by municipal public transport company ATAC, was serving the 881 route.

More details to follow. Photo Il Messaggero.

 

General Info

Address Piazza Pio XI, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome bus bursts into flames near Vatican

Piazza Pio XI, 00165 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72417
Previous article Rome imposes night curfew to curb covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's public transport to be hit by strike on 22-23 October
Transport

Italy's public transport to be hit by strike on 22-23 October

Rome public transport strike on 25 September
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 25 September

Rome's electric scooter races at night
Transport

Rome's electric scooter races at night

Lazio by Bus – Interprovincial travel with Cotral
Transport

Lazio by Bus – Interprovincial travel with Cotral

Rome Metro C tunnels reach Piazza Venezia
Transport

Rome Metro C tunnels reach Piazza Venezia

Italy: Rome to name metro station after 'black partisan'
Transport

Italy: Rome to name metro station after 'black partisan'

Rome: British tourists crash electric scooter into bin truck at Colosseum
Transport

Rome: British tourists crash electric scooter into bin truck at Colosseum

Two Rome buses burst into flames
Transport

Two Rome buses burst into flames

Rome bus drivers get martial arts training to deal with unruly passengers
Transport

Rome bus drivers get martial arts training to deal with unruly passengers

Rome to close section of Metro B in August
Transport

Rome to close section of Metro B in August

Rome public transport strike on 10 July
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 10 July

Electric Fiat 500 presented to President of Italy
Transport

Electric Fiat 500 presented to President of Italy

Rome mayor proceeds with cable car project
Transport

Rome mayor proceeds with cable car project

Electric scooter chaos in Rome
Transport

Electric scooter chaos in Rome

Rome's electric scooters: crashes and modified motors
Transport

Rome's electric scooters: crashes and modified motors