Rome bus bursts into flames near Vatican
A Rome city bus burst into flames in Piazza Pio XI, in the St Peter's area of the city, at 12.30 on Thursday 22 October.
The street is currently closed and firefighters are on the scene. There are no injuries reported.
The 17-year-old bus, operated by municipal public transport company ATAC, was serving the 881 route.
More details to follow. Photo Il Messaggero.
Roma, adesso. @repubblica @Corriere @LaStampa pic.twitter.com/HJMJOy4Qyh
— francesca santolini (@frasantolini) October 22, 2020
General Info
Address Piazza Pio XI, 00165 Roma RM, Italy
