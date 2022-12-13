Rome bus and metro strike on night of Friday 16 December

Friday strike to affect ATAC, Roma TPL and Cotral.

Rome commuters face disruption to public transport services due to a four-hour strike on the night of Friday 16 December.

The strike, scheduled from 20.00 until midnight, will affect city bus, metro and tram services provided by municipal transport provider ATAC as well as bus lines operated by Roma TPL and Cotral.

The industrial action has been called by trade unions in protest over the government's "socially unfair budget".

For full strike details and transport updates in the capital see Rome's mobility website.

Photo credit: CRYSTAL FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY / Shutterstock.com.