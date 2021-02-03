Rome bus and metro strike on 8 February

Rome faces a public transport strike on Monday morning.
Rome commuters can expect disruption to public transport services on Monday 8 February due to a four-hour strike called by various trade unions representing transport workers.
Programmed from 08.30 until 12.30, the strike is to affect Rome's network of buses, trams, metro and light-rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Nord.
Unions say that the strike action is over a range of issues, from renewal of contracts to working conditions during the covid-19 pandemic, according to local media reports.
For official information about upcoming strikes see the transport ministry website.
Photo credit: Sara Sette / Shutterstock.com.
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
San Saba - 4 bedroom semi-furnished flat for rent
San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:
1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .