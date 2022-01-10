Rome bus and metro strike on 14 January

Rome strike comes as Italy's new Super Green Pass rules come into force on public transport.

Rome commuters face a four-hour strike by the capital's public transport provider ATAC and regional bus company Cotral on Friday 14 January.

The strike, effective from 08.30 until 12.30, has been called by various trade unions representing public transport workers.

The action risks disruption to Rome's buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo, as well as regional bus services operated by Cotral.

The motive for the strike, confirmed by ATAC, relates to the renewal of a national collective agreement for public transport workers.

News of Friday's 'sciopero' - the first in 2022 - comes as Italy's new Super Green Pass rules come into force on all forms of public transport, from buses and subways to trains, ships and domestic flights.

