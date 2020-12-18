Primark to open a second store in Rome

New Primark outlet to be located in large shopping centre to the east of the capital.

Primark, the low-cost Irish fashion chain, has announced that it will be opening a second store in Rome, at the RomaEst shopping mall.

The news comes just weeks after the retail giant launched in the capital with a 7,000-sqm store at the new Maximo mall in the south of the city.

Primark, which announced the news on its Maximo Facebook page, is currently seeking managers and staff for the new RomaEst store.

The opening of Rome's first Primark outlet on 27 November, coinciding with Black Friday, led to massive queues of eager shoppers and generated much debate in the capital.

Photo credit: Grand Warszawski / Shutterstock.com.