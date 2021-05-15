Italy welcomes back its long-lost tourists
As Italy reopens to tourism, we look at what tourists can expect when they return to the 'Bel paese'.
Italy is starting to welcome back its tourists, a trickle for now but that is set to change soon as the five-day quarantine restrictions are lifted for visitors from the EU and Schengen countries, the UK and Israel.
This quarantine requirement for tourists from these countries will be dropped from 16 May however a negative coronavirus test result will still be required before travelling to Italy.
In early May the Italian premier Mario Draghi invited tourists to book their summer holidays in Italy, stating that the country would be open to visitors who have been vaccinated, have just tested negative or can prove they have recently recovered from covid-19.
"The world wants to travel to Italy" - the prime minister said - "the pandemic has forced us to close but Italy is ready to welcome back the world."
An upbeat Draghi added: "The time has come to book your holidays in Italy - our mountains, our beaches, our cities are reopening.”
The move comes as the health ministry announced on 14 May that more than eight million people in Italy are fully vaccinated against covid-19, with almost 26 million covid shots administered to date.
The virus has not gone away, far from it, however the head of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) Silvio Brusaferro said on 14 May that the nation's contagion curve was "gradually declining," with the incidence of covid infections falling to 96 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants.
"It is a slow decline but one that has continued for several weeks and can seen in all of the regions," said Brusaferro.
Italy is now emerging slowly from a year spent grappling with lockdowns and extended closures, with things finally opening up again, for both Italians and tourists.
The country is still operating under a system of tiered covid-19 restrictions, with regions divided into colours based on the level of risk of infections.
From 17 May almost all of Italy (except Val d'Aosta) will be classified as the lower-risk 'yellow' zone, with less stringent rules applying.
This includes Italy's major cities - Rome, Milan, Florence, Naples and Venice - however bear in mind that the colours can change on a regular basis, depending on the epidemiological situation.
In tandem with its efforts to vaccinate the population as quickly as possible, Italy is desperate to kickstart its battered tourism sector which in pre-covid times generated some 13 per cent of the country's economic output.