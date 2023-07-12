Italy unveils direct high-speed train from Rome to Pompeii

Rome-Pompeii train will launch on 16 July.
Italy has unveiled a direct train service between Rome and Pompeii, connecting the Italian capital to the famed archaeological park with a non-stop rail link for the first time.
The high-speed service, presented in Rome on Wednesday, will make its inaugural journey on Sunday 16 July.
Every third Sunday of the month, the Frecciarossa train will depart from Rome's central Termini station at 08.53 and arrive in Pompeii at 10.40.
The journey time from Rome to Pompeii will be one hour and 47 minutes, with the return trip taking two hours and 15 minutes.
Passengers will be shown a video about the history of Pompeii, which was buried in volcanic ash and pumice after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, and its excavations in recent centuries.
They will also have the option of buying entrance tickets to the archaeological site while on board the train.
On arrival at Pompeii station, passengers will be ferried to the archaeological park on the 'Pompei Link' shuttle service.
For more details see culture ministry website.
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking nanny in San Giovanni area
Outreach and Digital Content Coordinator - Marymount International School Rome