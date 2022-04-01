Formula E returns to streets of Rome in 2022

Rome E-Prix 2022 is open to the public once again.

Formula E returns to Rome on 9-10 April, with 22 drivers battling it out in battery-powered cars on the streets of the city's southern EUR district.

This will be the fourth time for Rome to welcome the world’s fastest electric cars, after the inaugural FIA Formula E World Championship was held in 2018.

The 2022 edition will see a return of the public, after last year's event was held without spectators and the 2020 race was cancelled due to the covid pandemic.

This year the event will offer a "double showdown across two rounds", according to organisers.

The start line is at Largo Parri, taking in landmarks such as Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana (Square Colosseum) and Palazzo dei Congressi.

The electric vehicles, which can run for 45 minutes when fully powered, emit almost zero emissions and run on batteries powered by glycerine.

However despite their environmentally-friendly credentials, the cars can still reach speeds of up to 280km per hour, or 0-100km in 2.8 seconds.

The 2022 racing event will lead to numerous road closures and traffic diversions in the EUR area from 7-11 April.

The 2022 racing event will lead to numerous road closures and traffic diversions in the EUR area from 7-11 April.