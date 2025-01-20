Italy faces 24-hour train strike on 25-26 January

Strike comes amid ongoing turmoil on Italy's rail network.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on the weekend of 25-26 January due to a 24-hour strike by railway workers, affecting train routes across the country.

The nationwide strike, called by SGC, CUB and USB trade unions, is scheduled from 21.00 on Saturday 25 January until the same time on Sunday 26 January.

The strike action is set to impact regional and long-distance services operated by state rail operator Trenitalia and private rail company Italo as well as Trenord in the northern Lombardia region around Milan.

Rail connections to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport may experience delays or cancellations.

The fact that the strike is scheduled at the weekend means there won't be guaranteed train services during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations.

Unions say the reasons for the national dispute include demands for better contracts and rights for employees in the railway maintenance sector.

Rail chaos

The strike comes amid calls for Italy's deputy premier and transport minister Matteo Salvini to resign over ongoing disruption to the country's rail network.

Salvini has pledged to address parliament this week about the "disconcerting" incidents of possible deliberate "sabotage" to railway lines in Padua and Rome.

Last week the state-owned railway company Ferrovie dello Stato filed a report with police over a recent spate of "highly suspicious" incidents that have led to major disruption to train services.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Michael Derrer Fuchs / Shutterstock.com.