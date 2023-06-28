Italy to crack down on drink and drug driving

Italy moves to tighten road safety rules.

The Italian government on Tuesday announced a series of reforms to the country's highway code including a crackdown on those driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The new measures, unveiled by transport minister Matteo Salvini, are contained in a bill that will require approval by both houses of parliament before becoming law.

The bill provides for an increase in penalties for drink-driving and establishes that anyone who has taken drugs and drives is committing a crime, even if they are not in a state of "psycho-physical impairment".

Salvini has pledged a "zero tolerance" approach to those caught behind the wheel under the influence of drugs, warning offenders: "I'll take your driving licence away for up to three years."

The changes to the highway code includes a crackdown on e-scooters, requiring riders to wear a helmet, have insurance and ensure their electric vehicle has a registration plate.

The bill also includes tougher measures against mobile phone use while driving as well as prohibiting new drivers from driving supercars for the first three years, up from the current one-year limit.