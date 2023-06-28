Italy to crack down on drink and drug driving

Italy moves to tighten road safety rules.
The Italian government on Tuesday announced a series of reforms to the country's highway code including a crackdown on those driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
The new measures, unveiled by transport minister Matteo Salvini, are contained in a bill that will require approval by both houses of parliament before becoming law.
The bill provides for an increase in penalties for drink-driving and establishes that anyone who has taken drugs and drives is committing a crime, even if they are not in a state of "psycho-physical impairment".
Salvini has pledged a "zero tolerance" approach to those caught behind the wheel under the influence of drugs, warning offenders: "I'll take your driving licence away for up to three years."
The changes to the highway code includes a crackdown on e-scooters, requiring riders to wear a helmet, have insurance and ensure their electric vehicle has a registration plate.
