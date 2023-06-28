Quake felt in Florence and across Tuscany.
In an incredible coincidence, the testing of a new earthquake alert message in Italy's Tuscany region on Wednesday was followed minutes later by a real earthquake.
Tuscan residents received the test emergency IT-Alert message on their cellphones at midday, only for the central Italian region to be shaken by a 3.7-magnitude earthquake at 12.19.
[DATI #RIVISTI] #terremoto ML 3.7 ore 12:19 IT del 28-06-2023 a 4 km NE Poggibonsi (SI) Prof=10Km #INGV_35407661 https://t.co/PTjwmlviWi— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) June 28, 2023
The epicentre of the quake was in the Poggibonsi area, near Siena, and it occurred at a depth of 10 km according to Italy's Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV).
There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.
General Info
View on Map
Italy earthquake alert test followed minutes later by real earthquake
53036 Poggibonsi, Province of Siena, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
MS English and Literature Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting September 2023
Apartment wanted to rent Anguillara Sabazia, Trevignano or Bracciano.
Apartment wanted to rent Anguillara Sabazia, Trevignano or Bracciano.