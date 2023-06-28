29.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 28 June 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy earthquake alert test followed minutes later by real earthquake
News English news in Italy

Italy earthquake alert test followed minutes later by real earthquake

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Quake felt in Florence and across Tuscany.

In an incredible coincidence, the testing of a new earthquake alert message in Italy's Tuscany region on Wednesday was followed minutes later by a real earthquake.

Tuscan residents received the test emergency IT-Alert message on their cellphones at midday, only for the central Italian region to be shaken by a 3.7-magnitude earthquake at 12.19.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Poggibonsi area, near Siena, and it occurred at a depth of 10 km according to Italy's Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

General Info

Address 53036 Poggibonsi, Province of Siena, Italy

View on Map

Italy earthquake alert test followed minutes later by real earthquake

53036 Poggibonsi, Province of Siena, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy taps General Figliuolo to oversee recovery of Emilia-Romagna

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy stages benefit concert for flood-hit region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy issues heatwave warning for 14 cities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy unveils new measures to combat violence against women

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica with public holiday on 2 June

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

How Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica on 2 June

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks Festa della Repubblica with military parade in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Lamborghini donates €1 million to flood-hit Italian region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -