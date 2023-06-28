Italy earthquake alert test followed minutes later by real earthquake

Quake felt in Florence and across Tuscany.

In an incredible coincidence, the testing of a new earthquake alert message in Italy's Tuscany region on Wednesday was followed minutes later by a real earthquake.

Tuscan residents received the test emergency IT-Alert message on their cellphones at midday, only for the central Italian region to be shaken by a 3.7-magnitude earthquake at 12.19.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Poggibonsi area, near Siena, and it occurred at a depth of 10 km according to Italy's Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.