News Tourism

Italy police identify tourist accused of carving name on Colosseum

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Viral video of tourist carving names into Colosseum wall sparked outrage.

Italian police have identified the tourist allegedly responsible for defacing the Colosseum last week after a viral video of the incident sparked outrage around the world.

The man, who used a key to carve his name and that of his girlfriend into an inner wall of the amphitheatre, is believed to have been on holiday in Rome from England.

Italy's culture minister on Twitter thanked the Carabinieri police for promptly identifiying the alleged culprit of "the uncivilised and absurd act committed at the Colosseum".

Gennaro Sangiuliano said the act "offended all those throughout the world who appreciate the value of archaeology, monuments and history", adding: "Now I hope that justice will take its course by rigorously applying the laws."

According to The Daily Mail, the tourist suspected of carving "Ivan + Hayley 23" into the Roman landmark is a fitness instructor who lives in Bristol but is originally from Bulgaria.

If convicted, the man risks a fine of €15,000 and a jail sentence of up to five years.

In 2014 a Russian tourist was fined €20,000 after carving a large letter “K” on a wall inside the Roman landmark.

General Info

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

