Tiberis: Rome’s riverside beach reopens for summer 2022

Tiberis is open until 12 September 2022.

Tiberis, Rome's artificial beach on the banks of the river Tiber, has reopened for the fifth summer in a row.

The free beach, located on reclaimed marshland under Ponte Marconi, will be open from 7 July until 12 September.

The 10,000-sqm riverside space, first created in 2018, is equipped with 100 sunbeds, 50 umbrellas and showering facilities.

A novelty this year will see the beach stay open late: from 09.00-01.00 Tuesday to Sunday, staging live music at night.

Tiberis will also have catering facilities and will reportedly host beach volleyball, children’s activities and card game competitions.

Viewed as a pet project of former Rome mayor Virginia Raggi, Tiberis has been continued by the administration of incumbent mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

Local media reports that the beach, which can be found between the S. Paolo and Marconi districts south of the city centre, is to stay open as a park throughout the year.

Tiberis is not the first man-made beach on the Tiber: in 2005 former mayor Walter Veltroni launched the Tevere Village beach under Castel S. Angelo, between Ponte S. Angelo and Ponte Umberto I.

For full details see 'Tiberis' Facebook page.