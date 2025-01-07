Strikes in Italy to hit public transport, trains and airports on Friday

Strikes set to impact local public transport services, rail travel and airports in Milan and Venice.

The Italian media is labelling Friday 10 January a venerdì nero, or "Black Friday", due to series of strikes affecting those commuting or travelling in Italy on the day.

Commuters in Rome, Milan and other cities across Italy face disruption to local public transport services on Friday due to a nationwide four-hour strike.

The planned industrial action, called by the Faisa-Confail trade union in a dispute over pay, will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables on Friday varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike will impact public transport services from 08.30 to 12.30, according to the city website, while in Milan disruption is expected to ATM transport services from 08.45 to 12.45.

Also on Friday 10 January, baggage handlers at Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa and Venice Marco Polo airports plan to stage a 24-hour strike, with delays to airport services expected.

Separately, railway maintenance workers are scheduled to go on strike for 24 hours, from 21.00 on Thursday 9 January until the same time the next day, with possible disruption to train services.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock.com.