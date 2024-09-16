24 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 16 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Starmer travels to Italy for talks with Meloni
News Politics

Starmer travels to Italy for talks with Meloni

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

UK prime minister on first official visit to Italy.

British prime minister Keir Starmer is to meet Italian premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Monday to discuss tackling illegal immigration as well as support for Ukraine.

The midday meeting will reportedly see Starmer, leader of Britain's centre-left Labour party, learn about Italy's deal with Albania to send migrants there after they are rescued at sea.

The talks with Meloni, leader of the right-wing Fratelli d'Italia, come after Starmer pledged "a new era" in cross-border cooperation to tackle people smuggling gangs, Reuters reports.

Starmer has scrapped the previous government's plan to deport asylum seekers who arrive in the UK illegally to Rwanda but has expressed interest in hearing how Italy's migration scheme works.

In an attempt to curb illegal migration to Italy, Meloni signed a deal last year with her Albanian counterpart Edi Roma to transport asylum-seekers to Albania and process their asylum requests there.

In addition to illegal immigration, Starmer and Meloni are set to discuss deepening economic ties and renewing support for Ukraine.

The talks in Rome come after eight people died at the weekend while crossing the English Channel in an attempt to reach the UK, French authorities said on Sunday.

Meanwhile on Saturday prosecutors in Palermo sought a six-year jail sentence for Italy's former interior minister and current deputy premier Matteo Salvini on charges of abduction and refusal to perform official duties, for his role in preventing the landing of 147 migrants saved by the NGO Open Arms five years ago.

In a post on X, Meloni expressed her "total solidarity" with her coalition partner Salvini, saying it was "incredible that a minister of the Italian Republic risks six years in prison for having carried out his job defending the borders of the nation."

Photo credit: Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Politics

Italy deputy premier Salvini risks six years in jail for migrant ship blockade

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy to host G7 Culture Summit events at Pompeii

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Mussolini's granddaughter swaps Meloni's party for Forza Italia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's former culture minister Sangiuliano under investigation

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Alessandro Giuli: Who is Italy's new culture minister?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy culture minister resigns amid scandal over affair

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy premier rejects resignation of scandal-hit culture minister

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy culture minister embroiled in controversy over influencer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -