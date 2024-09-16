Rome takes trams out of service for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

Rome's trams will be replaced by buses during Porta Maggiore works.

Rome will take all trams out of circulation from 16 September, replacing them with buses until 3 November, as works at the Porta Maggiore tram depot enter their final phase.

The city says the transformation of the key tram depot is designed to accommodate the new 33-metre trams, with all tram lines set to be in operation again from 2 December.

The project, which follows extensive works to renew tram tracks and infrastructure across the capital, comes ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

“We are redeveloping the Porta Maggiore depot, more than 100 years after its construction, to accommodate the fleet of new trams and improve the service, thanks also to the completion of the renovation work on the entire network", stated municipal public transport company ATAC, apologising to commuters for the inconvenience.

#info #atac - riqualificazione del deposito tramviario di Porta Maggiore, da oggi sostituiamo con autobus le linee 2, 3, 5, 14 e 19. Tutti i dettagli, qui https://t.co/AoElOcalTd #Roma pic.twitter.com/fE40gd2OQS — infoatac (@InfoAtac) September 15, 2024

Until 3 November, tram lines 2, 3, 5 and 14 will be replaced by buses, with line 19 suspended between Piazza di Porta Maggiore and Piazza dei Gerani, and served by buses between Piazza di Porta Maggiore and Viale Giulio Cesare.

From 4 November to 1 December, lines 2, 5 and 8 will be replaced by buses along the entire route; line 3 replaced by buses between Trastevere station and Porta Maggiore; line 19 will be served by buses and tram line 14, which will run regularly.

The city's transport councillor Eugenio Patanè said the works are "fundamental to allow public transport to return to its full efficiency".

Rome's public transport network has been undergoing major works this year in preparation for Jubilee 2025 when the Eternal City is expected to welcome 32 million tourists and pilgrims.

The tram works at Porta Maggiore comes amid ongoing debate over a widely-anticipated hike in fares on Rome's public transport network, expected to come into effect in time for Jubilee Year.

For updated transport details see ATAC website. Photo credit: Nejdet Duzen / Shutterstock.com.