Italy public transport strike on 8 March

Commuters in Italy face transport disruption on Tuesday.

Italy's public transport services will be hit by a 24-hour general strike on Tuesday 8 March.

The nationwide action will affect public transport networks in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities as well as regional services.

The strike, which coincides with International Women's Day, has been called by the COBAS, CUB and USB trade unions.

The motives of the strike include demands for better pay and working conditions and to denounce workplace discrimination against women.

The strike will affect rail services provided by Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord, with a minimum number of trains guaranteed from 06.00-09.00 and 18.00-21.00.

In Milan the subway will run as normal on Tuesday however there will be disruption to ATM buses and trams from 08.45 to 15.00 and again after 18.00.

In Rome the strike will affect ATAC bus, metro, tram and light-rail services, as well as Roma TPL bus lines, with services guaranteed up until 08.30 and from 17.00-20.00.

Photo credit: Sara Sette / Shutterstock.com.