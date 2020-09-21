Italy orders covid-19 tests for travellers from Paris and other areas of France

Decision by Italy comes amid surge of new coronavirus infections in Europe.

Italy is to make testing for covid-19 compulsory for people travelling from "Paris and other areas in France," interpreted to mean the country's high-risk 'red zones,' announced Italian health minister Roberto Speranza on 21 September.

"Italy is doing better than other countries but great caution is needed in order not to jeopardise the sacrifices made so far", Speranza wrote on Twitter, amid growing concern over a surge of new infections in Europe.

France registered 10,569 new confirmed covid-19 cases on 20 September - reports Reuters news agency - down from the previous day's record increase of 13,498.

 Photo credit: Mazur Travel / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72092
Previous article Italian police track down haters on social media

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Italy to allow up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to allow up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events

Covid-19: Italy reopens universities after six months
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy reopens universities after six months

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome's ancient ruins host open-air school lessons
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome's ancient ruins host open-air school lessons

What happens when a child gets sick at school this fall?
Coronavirus in Italy

What happens when a child gets sick at school this fall?

Italy: School bells ring for first time in six months
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: School bells ring for first time in six months

Covid-19: Italy reopens schools as 13,000 staff test positive
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy reopens schools as 13,000 staff test positive

Covid-19 in Italy: rapid tests for all passengers on Rome-Milan flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: rapid tests for all passengers on Rome-Milan flights

Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection
Coronavirus in Italy

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection

Covid-19 in Italy: 7 out of 10 parents worried about return to school
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 7 out of 10 parents worried about return to school

Covid-19: Italy’s schools could face teacher shortage
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s schools could face teacher shortage