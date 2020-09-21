Italy orders covid-19 tests for travellers from Paris and other areas of France

Decision by Italy comes amid surge of new coronavirus infections in Europe.

Italy is to make testing for covid-19 compulsory for people travelling from "Paris and other areas in France," interpreted to mean the country's high-risk 'red zones,' announced Italian health minister Roberto Speranza on 21 September.

"Italy is doing better than other countries but great caution is needed in order not to jeopardise the sacrifices made so far", Speranza wrote on Twitter, amid growing concern over a surge of new infections in Europe.

France registered 10,569 new confirmed covid-19 cases on 20 September - reports Reuters news agency - down from the previous day's record increase of 13,498.

Ho firmato una nuova ordinanza che estende l’obbligo di test molecolare o antigenico ai cittadini provenienti da Parigi e altre aree della Francia. Dati europei sono critici. L’Italia sta meglio di altri Paesi, ma serve grande prudenza per non vanificare i sacrifici fatti finora.— Roberto Speranza (@robersperanza) September 21, 2020

Photo credit: Mazur Travel / Shutterstock.com.