Naples showcases pizza Nativity scene in Basilica di S. Chiara over the Christmas season.

Pizza-makers in Naples have teamed up with local Christmas crib artisans to create a large Nativity scene made entirely from pizza dough.The unconventional Christmas scene , mounted on a giant pizza base, will be on display throughout the festive period in the city's Basilica of S. Chiara.The pizza Nativity was made to celebrate three years since the art of the "pizzaiuolo" - twirling the dough and baking it in a wood-fired brick oven - was added to the Unesco world intangible heritage list.The Christmas scene was made by the Associazione Pizzaiuoli Napoletani (APN) together with the S. Gregorio Armeno crib artisans, and can be seen until 10 January 2021.

Photo Il Riformista