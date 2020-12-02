Vatican to host Christmas crib exhibition in St Peter's Square

100 Presepi moves to colonnade of Piazza S. Pietro.

The 2020 edition of 100 Presepi, Rome's international Nativity crib exhibition, will be held under the colonnade of St Peter's Square, from 13 December until 10 January 2021.

The popular event, which should have been hosted in a Vatican building on nearby Via della Conciliazione, moves outdoors this year due to the covid-19 crisis.

A firm fixture on Rome's Christmas calendar, each year 100 Presepi hosts some Nativity scenes from across Italy and dozens of other countries.

In addition to contemporary replicas of traditional 18th-century Neapolitan and Sicilian cribs, and 19th-century Roman mangers, there are modern versions made from wood, papier-mâché and terracotta, as well as unconventional materials such as sand, rice and metal.

The move to St Peter's, taken "in order to comply with the health regulations currently in force," will result in an "inevitable reduction in the number of exhibits," say organisers.

Now in its 45th year, 100 Presepi was established in Rome in 1976 and took place in Piazza del Popolo until three years ago.

Today it is organised by the Vatican's Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation.

For visiting details see 100 Presepi website.