Vatican to keep festive spirit alive with Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

Covid-19 won't stop the Vatican from bringing Christmas cheer to Piazza S. Pietro.

The Vatican is scheduled to illuminate its 2020 Christmas tree and Nativity scene in St Peter's Square at 16.30 on Friday 11 December, in a ceremony held in compliance with covid-19 regulations.

The monumental Nativity scene, donated by the Abruzzo town of Castelli, will feature ceramic figures, while the Christmas tree, a 28m-high spruce, will come from Kočevje in Slovenia, reports Vatican News.

The Christmas tree and Nativity scene will remain on display throughout the festive season, until 10 January 2021.

This year the Vatican will stream Pope Francis' Christmas liturgies, which will be offered without public participation, reports Catholic News Agency (CNA).