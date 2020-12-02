Quality of life: Rome moves up 26 positions

The effects of covid on quality of life: Rome moves up 26 positions while cities in Northern Italy collapse.

Italia Oggi and La Sapienza University of Rome have released their annual ranking on the quality of life in the Italian provinces.  The cities of Northern Italy have ranked lower than last year, while the Italian Capital jumps forward and gains 26 positions.  The effects of the coronavirus pandemic weigh heavily on the results of this year’s survey. 

Also read: Paris and Zurich are the cities with the highest cost of living in the world

Cities in the regions most affected by covid during the first wave of last spring, have sings of collapse in various indicators used for the survey, especially with regard to social policies. 

Pordenone is at the top of the general classification, above TrentoVenice is third. Rome is in 50th place, but in 2019 it was 76th.  A surprising leap forward, especially in the category of "security and social" where the Capital has moved from 55th to fifth place.  It gets worse ratings on the waste and public transport front, in line with another recent survey by the European Commission.  For the first category, garbage, it drops from 80th to 85th place. 

The effect of covid, however, is clear in the decline of northern cities.  Bergamo has dropped from 26th place last year to 40th place this year.  Lodi moves down 37 positions, Milan 16, Piacenza by 41, Cremona, even by 46. 

"The methodology used in the research seems to have been able to be recognized immediately, at least the direct effects of the pandemic" explains Italia Oggi.  "Of course, not all indirect effects, such as those on income, which will be captured by official statistics only after a few years".

Ph: Catarina Belova / Shutterstock.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72894
Previous article Covid-19: Pope cancels pilgrimage to Rome's Spanish Steps

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome mayor slams motorbike stunt in Coppedè fountain but video was years old
City

Rome mayor slams motorbike stunt in Coppedè fountain but video was years old

Rome traffic cops have sex in the service car with the radio on
City

Rome traffic cops have sex in the service car with the radio on

Rome fines Trevi Fountain protester €1,500
City

Rome fines Trevi Fountain protester €1,500

Rome fountain vandalised in Piazza Navona
City

Rome fountain vandalised in Piazza Navona

Rome: ghost of madcap street performer brings colour to his old piazza
City

Rome: ghost of madcap street performer brings colour to his old piazza

Rome's rose garden opens in October
City

Rome's rose garden opens in October

Sampietrini: the story of Rome's iconic cobblestones
City

Sampietrini: the story of Rome's iconic cobblestones

Rome's most beautiful nasone fountain
City

Rome's most beautiful nasone fountain

Rome installs ceramic zebra crossing on Via Giulia
City

Rome installs ceramic zebra crossing on Via Giulia

Retake Roma celebrates 10 years of cleaning up Rome
City

Retake Roma celebrates 10 years of cleaning up Rome

Rome seeks fit new traffic police
City

Rome seeks fit new traffic police

Rome: Men fined for bathing in historic fountain
City

Rome: Men fined for bathing in historic fountain

Rome: €400 fine for dipping feet in fountain
City

Rome: €400 fine for dipping feet in fountain

Discover the fountains of Rome with new app
City

Discover the fountains of Rome with new app

Rome's riverside beach Tiberis returns for third year
City

Rome's riverside beach Tiberis returns for third year