Italy police catch man who pulled emergency brakes on 100 trains

Serial offender faces charges of interrupting a public service.

Police in Italy have caught a man accused of applying the emergency brake on almost 100 trains, seemingly for his own entertainment.

The 47-year-old, originally from Bulgaria, is now in jail in Genoa facing charges of interrupting a public service and resisting a public official.

The man had become the nightmare of commuters and railway managers in the Italian regions of Liguria, Piemonte and Lombardia.

Prosecutors accuse the man of causing multiple hours of delays during a spree involving around 100 cases in north-west Italy.

The serial offender would wait until the train had picked up speed before striking unobserved - often in tunnels - before mingling with the crowd. The last offence occurred earlier this week on a train bound for Genoa.

Thanks to surveillance cameras and the testimonies of train conductors, police were able to track down the individual whose actions, it seems, were not limited to trains.

Italian news agency ANSA reports that in the spring he managed to get a plane to turn around after it had taken off from Orio al Serio airport in Bergamo.

The man was reportedly intoxicated and began to shout when he couldn't find an emergency brake on the plane, "perhaps convinced he was on a train", ANSA reports, leading the pilot to change course and return to Bergamo.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76150
Previous article Italy rubbish collection strike on 13 December

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel between Italy and US opens up for vaccinated travellers
Travel

Travel between Italy and US opens up for vaccinated travellers

ITA Airways begins Rome-New York flights as US reopens to Italy travellers
Travel

ITA Airways begins Rome-New York flights as US reopens to Italy travellers

VoloCity: Rome airport to bring flying taxis to Italy
Travel

VoloCity: Rome airport to bring flying taxis to Italy

Campagna Romana: Exploring Rome's hinterland
Travel

Campagna Romana: Exploring Rome's hinterland

ITA: Alitalia protest blocks Rome airport motorway
Travel

ITA: Alitalia protest blocks Rome airport motorway

What it's like to visit Rome right now
Travel

What it's like to visit Rome right now

Italy Travel: Ryanair to launch new Rome routes as ITA gets ready for take-off
Travel

Italy Travel: Ryanair to launch new Rome routes as ITA gets ready for take-off

ITA: Tickets go on sale for Italy's new national airline
Travel

ITA: Tickets go on sale for Italy's new national airline

Where will Italy's president and prime minister go on their summer holidays?
Travel

Where will Italy's president and prime minister go on their summer holidays?

Rome Fiumicino airport reopens Terminal 1
Travel

Rome Fiumicino airport reopens Terminal 1

Rome Fiumicino rated top airport in Europe by passengers
Travel

Rome Fiumicino rated top airport in Europe by passengers

Vax & Go: Rome Fiumicino airport offers last-minute covid vaccinations
Travel

Vax & Go: Rome Fiumicino airport offers last-minute covid vaccinations

ITA: Italy's new airline to replace Alitalia
Travel

ITA: Italy's new airline to replace Alitalia

Ryanair to double its base at Rome Fiumicino airport
Travel

Ryanair to double its base at Rome Fiumicino airport

Visiting Rome right now: what to expect in the Eternal City
Travel

Visiting Rome right now: what to expect in the Eternal City