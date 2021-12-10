Italy rubbish collection strike on 13 December

Garbage disposal at risk across Italy on Monday.

Workers employed in Italy's rubbish collection and environmental hygiene sectors are set to join a nationwide strike on Monday 13 December.

The 24-hour strike action will see employees of Rome's municipal garbage disposal company AMA join their colleagues in striking in cities across Italy.

A statement from AMA said the company would guarantee the "minimum essential services" on Monday, including the removal of trash from outside hospitals and some popular tourist areas in the historic centre.

News of the strike came the same day that Rome's new environment councillor urged Romans to wrap fewer presents this Christmas to avoid compounding the city's garbage crisis.

Separately, a national general strike against Italian premier Mario Draghi's budget has been confirmed for 16 December.

Photo La Repubblica
