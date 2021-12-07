Italy trade unions call 16 December strike over Draghi budget

Trade unions announce Rome rally against government's "unsatisfactory" budget.

Two of Italy's largest trade unions have called for an eight-hour general strike on Thursday 16 December in protest over the 2022 budget plans of premier Mario Draghi.

In a statement the CGIL and UIL labour unions declared the planned budget "unsatisfactory" in relation to a range of issues including taxation, pensions, schools and industrial policies, reports news agency ANSA.

The unions said their dissatisfaction with the budget was all the more marked in light of the available economic resources "which would have allowed a more effective redistribution of wealth, reduce inequalities and generate balanced and structured development, and stable employment".

CGIL and UIL will stage a national demonstration at Piazza del Popolo in Rome, at which the unions' respective leaders Maurizio Landini and PierPaolo Bombardieri will speak, with rallies also planned in four other cities on 16 December.

Government sources have defended Draghi's "highly expansive" budget plans, currently being debated by parliament, with "facts, measures and significant resources" devoted to workers, families and pensioners, reports ANSA.

Italy’s third main trade union, CISL, "considers it wrong to resort to a general strike and radicalise the conflict in such a delicate moment for the country" whose economy is still grappling with the effects of the pandemic, its leader Luigi Sbarra said in a statement.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Landini and Bombardieri are set to outline their unions' reasons for the strike which, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, is not expected to affect the health or transport sectors.

Photo La Repubblica

