Italy faces flight disruption on 21 October due to airport strike action

Hundreds of Italy flights risk cancellation or delays on Friday.

Passengers face travel disruption and flight cancellations in Italy on Friday 21 October due to a nationwide 24-strike by staff working in air traffic control and airport ground handling services.

ITA Airways has cancelled around 200 domestic and international flights in response to the strike called by Italian trade unions as part of an ongoing dispute over wages, working conditions and employment contracts.

Italian media reported that Ryanair has cancelled more than 600 flights to and from Italy on Friday due to the industrial action which the company said would affect 110,000 Ryanair customers all of whom "have been notified and informed of their options.

The strike is expected to disrupt flights operated by other airlines, including Vueling and easyJet, with passengers flying on Friday advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC reminds air travellers that flights are guaranteed from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00 during strikes.

Photo credit: Robert Buchel / Shutterstock.com.

