Violet Gibson: The Irish woman who shot Benito Mussolini

Ireland remembers Violet Gibson with plaque outside her childhood home in Dublin.

A plaque dedicated to Violet Gibson, the Irishwoman who tried to assassinate Italian Fascist leader Benito Mussolini almost a century ago, was unveiled in Dublin on Thursday.

The memorial to Gibson, described on the plaque as an "Anti-Fascist", was erected at 12 Merrion Square, which was her childhood home.

Plaque dedicated to Violet Gibson in Merrion Square, Dublin. Photo RTE.

Mussolini survived the assassination attempt in Rome on 7 April 1926, after a bullet grazed his nose, in an episode largely forgotten by history.

The person who pulled the trigger was Anglo-Irish woman Violet Gibson who mingled among the crowd with a Model 1892 revolver hidden under her shawl.

Gibson shot at Mussolini as he walked through Piazza del Campidoglio, seat of Rome's city hall, after he had addressed the International Congress of Surgeons.

Imprisonment and deportation

She fired one shot, with the bullet grazing Mussolini's nose, before the gun jammed and she was almost lynched by the crowd. She was only saved after the police intervened to arrest her.

As for Mussolini, he suffered only minor injuries which he dismissed as "a mere trifle," and once his nose was bandaged he continued his parade around the Capitoline Hill.

Gibson was imprisoned in Rome but later released without charge, on the orders of Mussolini, before being deported to Britain.

There she spent the rest of her life in a mental asylum, despite repeated pleas for her release. She died in 1956 and is buried in Northampton.

Dublin 

The motion to install a plaque in Gibson's honour in Merrion Square was first proposed by independent councillor Mannix Flynn a couple of years ago.

The proposal received support from Gibson's family and was passed formally last year by Dublin City Council which voted unanimously in favour of the memorial. 

Committed anti-fascist

"It is now time to bring Violet Gibson into the public eyes and give her a rightful place in the history of Irish women and in the history of the Irish nation and its people," stated Flynn, who hailed Gibson as a "committed anti-fascist."

Flynn noted, however, that "It suited both the British authorities and her family to have her seen as 'insane' rather than as political," adding that "for some odd reason" Gibson has been "totally ignored" by the "Irish establishment, and indeed the British establishment."

Who was Violet Gibson?

Born in Dublin in 1876, Gibson came from a privileged background. Her father was the politician and lawyer Lord Ashbourne, a friend of British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli.

Gibson suffered ill health throughout her life. In 1922 she had a nervous breakdown and was declared insane. She was committed to a mental institution for two years.

At the time of her attack on Mussolini in Rome she was aged 50. She was never released from St Andrew's Hospital in Northampton where she died aged 79.

Unsent letters

It recently came to light that she had written several letters appealing for her release to powerful society figures, including Princess Elizabeth - the recently deceased Queen - and Winston Churchill. The letters never reached their intended recipients.

Legacy

Over the years Gibson has been the subject of books, plays and songs. She was also portrayed by Olwen Fouéré in The Irish Woman Who Shot Mussolini, broadcast on Irish television last year.

General Info

Address 1 Merrion Square E, Dublin, Ireland

View on Map

Violet Gibson: The Irish woman who shot Benito Mussolini

1 Merrion Square E, Dublin, Ireland

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77632
Previous article Italy faces flight disruption on 21 October due to airport strike action

RELATED ARTICLES

Roman bridge discovered during road works in Rome
History

Roman bridge discovered during road works in Rome

Rome reopens the Catacombs of Commodilla
History

Rome reopens the Catacombs of Commodilla

Rome seals off Porta Maggiore after part of arch crumbles
History

Rome seals off Porta Maggiore after part of arch crumbles

Alfredino Rampi: Italy remembers tragedy of little boy who died in well
History

Alfredino Rampi: Italy remembers tragedy of little boy who died in well

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack
History

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack

Bella Ciao: A brief history of Italy's resistance anthem
History

Bella Ciao: A brief history of Italy's resistance anthem

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome
History

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome

Restoring the colors of ancient Rome
History

Restoring the colors of ancient Rome

Natale di Roma: the legends and traditions behind Rome's birthday
History

Natale di Roma: the legends and traditions behind Rome's birthday

Happy birthday Rome! Eternal City celebrates 2,775 years today
History

Happy birthday Rome! Eternal City celebrates 2,775 years today

Dies Natalis: the Pantheon's magical arc of light for Rome's birthday
History

Dies Natalis: the Pantheon's magical arc of light for Rome's birthday

Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on 25 April?
History

Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on 25 April?

Natale di Roma: Ancient Rome comes to life for city's 2,775th birthday
History

Natale di Roma: Ancient Rome comes to life for city's 2,775th birthday

The story of the prehistoric elephant and Rome's lost hill
History

The story of the prehistoric elephant and Rome's lost hill

Rome reopens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill
History

Rome reopens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill