Italy's ambassador in UK hits back at Economist over Britaly cover

Economist cover features Liz Truss with pizza and spaghetti.

The Welcome to Britaly cover of this week's edition of The Economist faced widespread criticism in Italy where the publication was accused of playing on outdated stereotypes of Italians.

The cover portrays outgoing prime minister Liz Truss holding a shield made of pizza with a Union Jack design and a fork draped in spaghetti.

"The comparison to Italy is inescapable" - The Economist introduced the edition on Twitter on Thursday morning, before Truss announced her resignation after just 45 days in office - "Britain is hobbled by political instability, low growth and subordination to the bond markets. Welcome to Britaly."

The cover image, viewed by many Italians as insulting and arrogant, follows a slew of recent articles and memes comparing the UK unfavourably with Italy.

Carlo Calenda, leader of the centrist Azione party, posted a picture of the cover on Twitter with the comment: "The fact that Italy is constantly used as a negative comparison even when, as in the UK case, the problems are peculiar to that country, is unbearable."

Later on Thursday, Italy's ambassador to the UK Inigo Lambertini stepped into the debate, stating that the cover was "unfortunately inspired by the oldest of stereotypes."

"Although spaghetti and pizza are the most sought after food in the world, as the second largest manufacturer in Europe, for your next cover we would suggest you to pick for a change from our aerospace, biotech, automotive or pharmaceutical sectors," the ambassador said.

Lambertini suggested that focusing on any one of these sectors would "cast a more accurate spotlight on Italy, also taking into account your not-so-secret admiration of our economic model".

Last December The Economist crowned Italy "Country of the Year", a recognition given "not to the biggest, the richest or the happiest country, but to the one that in our view improved the most in 2021".

Central to this honour was the outgoing premier Mario Draghi, described by The Economist as "a competent, internationally respected prime minister."

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77636
Previous article Violet Gibson: The Irish woman who shot Benito Mussolini

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's Berlusconi sparks new crisis over Putin ties
English news in Italy

Italy's Berlusconi sparks new crisis over Putin ties

Italy: University of Cagliari lecture hall collapses
English news in Italy

Italy: University of Cagliari lecture hall collapses

Italy cancel culture debate after ministry removes Mussolini photo
English news in Italy

Italy cancel culture debate after ministry removes Mussolini photo

Naples cemetery wall collapse leaves coffins hanging in air
English news in Italy

Naples cemetery wall collapse leaves coffins hanging in air

Italy volleyball star Paola Egonu takes time out over racism
English news in Italy

Italy volleyball star Paola Egonu takes time out over racism

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 79 years ago
English news in Italy

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto 79 years ago

Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street
English news in Italy

Rome rubbish truck goes on fire in street

Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro
English news in Italy

Italy: 4.4 magnitude earthquake off coast of Catanzaro

Italy seeks UNESCO World Heritage Status for Appian Way
English news in Italy

Italy seeks UNESCO World Heritage Status for Appian Way

Rome mayor slams graffiti in Villa Borghese
English news in Italy

Rome mayor slams graffiti in Villa Borghese

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run
English news in Italy

Two Belgian tourists killed in Rome hit-and-run

Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, alert raised to orange level
English news in Italy

Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts, alert raised to orange level

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October
English news in Italy

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station
English news in Italy

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station

Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona
English news in Italy

Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona