British Airways flight from London makes emergency landing in Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Smoke detected in cockpit. No injuries reported.

A British Airways flight from London was forced to make an emergency landing at Verona Airport on Monday after the cockpit started to fill up with smoke, according to Italian news reports.

The plane landed safely at Verona's Aeroporto Valerio Catullo and firefighters were ready at the scene, reports Corriere della Sera newspaper.

There are no reports of anybody injured in the incident.

Photo credit: Liner / Shutterstock.com.

Address

Address 37066 Caselle VR, Italy

View on Map

British Airways flight from London makes emergency landing in Italy

37066 Caselle VR, Italy

