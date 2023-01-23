4.9 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 23 January 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy looks back on 40 years of the Fiat Uno
News Lifestyle

Italy looks back on 40 years of the Fiat Uno

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Fiat Uno was European Car of the Year 1984.

When the Fiat Uno was launched at Cape Canaveral in Florida on 19 January 1983, the Italian automobile giant marketed the car as "comfortable", "chic" and "economical".

Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro of Italdesign - to replace the Fiat 127 - the Uno had a tall, square body and was available as either a three- or five-door hatchback.

It was an instant success, boosted enormously by its recognition as European Car of the Year in 1984, and it would go on to become an icon of the 1980s.

There was a popular three-door Turbo version released in 1985 and another major restyling of the Fiat Uno in 1989 before it was eventually replaced by the Fiat Punto in 1994.

By the time its production in Italy ceased in 1995, more than six million Fiat Uno cars had been produced, with around two thirds of them destined for the domestic market.

One of the world's top best-selling cars, the Fiat Uno continued to be produced after 1995 in a number of other countries around the world, notably in Brazil and South Africa.

Paideia 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Måneskin stage surprise wedding in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome is world's top food destination: Tripadvisor

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Ciao Lollo: Rome bids farewell to Gina Lollobrigida

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian cinema icon, dies at 95

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Zelensky to join Italy's Sanremo Music Festival via video link

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sanremo Music Festival: Italy’s most famous song contest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Venice Carnevale: Italy's most fabled carnival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Mister OK to make New Year's Day dive into river Tiber

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -