Italy looks back on 40 years of the Fiat Uno

Fiat Uno was European Car of the Year 1984.

When the Fiat Uno was launched at Cape Canaveral in Florida on 19 January 1983, the Italian automobile giant marketed the car as "comfortable", "chic" and "economical".

Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro of Italdesign - to replace the Fiat 127 - the Uno had a tall, square body and was available as either a three- or five-door hatchback.

It was an instant success, boosted enormously by its recognition as European Car of the Year in 1984, and it would go on to become an icon of the 1980s.

There was a popular three-door Turbo version released in 1985 and another major restyling of the Fiat Uno in 1989 before it was eventually replaced by the Fiat Punto in 1994.

By the time its production in Italy ceased in 1995, more than six million Fiat Uno cars had been produced, with around two thirds of them destined for the domestic market.

One of the world's top best-selling cars, the Fiat Uno continued to be produced after 1995 in a number of other countries around the world, notably in Brazil and South Africa.