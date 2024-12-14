10.7 C
News Travel

Italy faces airport strikes on Sunday 15 December

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike action to affect airports in Italy on Sunday.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption on Sunday 15 December due to strike action by air traffic controllers and baggage handlers at airports around the country.

There are several strikes scheduled on Sunday affecting the airport sector in Italy, including a 24-hour strike by TechnoSky air navigation staff.

ENAV air traffic controllers are to strike from 13.00 to 17.00 at Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Bari, Brindisi and Catania airports, resulting in possible disruption to flights.

Baggage handlers and airport workers from Assohandlers will also be on strike across the country from 13.00 to 17.00. The strike is likely to impact airport operations including check-in and baggage services but should not affect flights.

ITA Airways said it has been forced to cancel 37 national and international flights scheduled for Sunday, due to the strike action, including connections to Rome, Milan, London and Brussels.

Rome airport management company Aeroporti di Roma warned that some flights could be delayed or cancelled due to the strike and advised passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline.

The website of Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC contains information about strikes and the time slots when flights are guaranteed under Italian law.

Sunday's strike action comes two days after a 24-hour general strike impacted public transport, schools and healthcare services, leading to traffic chaos in Rome.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Canary4stock / Shutterstock.com.

