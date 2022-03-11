Italian hauliers to stop services on 14 March over rising fuel costs
Hauliers suspend service on Monday due to "record" fuel prices.
Italian road haulage companies will suspend their services nationwide on Monday 14 March "due to force majeure", the Trasportounito trade union announced on Thursday.
In a letter to the government, Trasportounito said the move was "inevitable" due to the "record price" of fuel, claiming the haulage sector is in "a state of extreme need".
Italian consumer watchdog Codacons warns that the protests in the transport industry could lead to a surge in retail prices in shops and supermarkets, given that 85 per cent of goods sold in Italy are delivered by road.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Experienced, energetic camp leader required for mid-June through July. CV and relevant cover note to playandmusicitaly@gmail.com
British School Fiumicino - DOS position
British School Group - FIUMICINO is now accepting applications for the Director of Studies position. The ideal candidate must have a comprehensive ESL teaching experience as well...
N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager
The N.U.in Italy Program is a unique opportunity for freshmen accepted for Spring Admission to Northeastern University to study at John Cabot University during the Fall semester an...
N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator
The N.U.in Italy Program is a unique opportunity for freshmen accepted for Spring Admission to Northeastern University to study at John Cabot University during the Fall semester an...