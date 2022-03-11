Italy police in 18 cities to be armed with tasers

Police in cities across Italy can use tasers from Monday.

Italian police forces in 18 cities will be permitted to use tasers as of Monday 14 March, Italy's interior minister Luciana Lamorgese announced on Thursday.

The use of the electro-shock weapons will apply to the carabinieri, polizia di stato (state police), and guardia di finanza (finance police), said Lamorgese, who described the move as "an important step to reduce the risks to the safety" of law enforcement officers.

Police will be armed with almost 5,000 tasers in Italy's 14 metropolitan cities - Rome, Milan, Turin, Naples, Palermo, Bari, Catania, Bologna, Florence, Venice, Genoa, Messina, Reggio Calabria and Cagliari - as well as the provincial capitals Caserta, Brindisi, Reggio Emilia and Padua.

Lamorgese said the stun guns would allow police "to manage critical and dangerous situations in a safer, more effective way."

The introduction of tasers follows several years of trials and training of officers, with plans to gradually expand the use of tasers to police across Italy from May.

Photo Il Foglio

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76606
Previous article Ukraine: Vatican Radio joins global 'Ode to Peace' broadcast

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy frees Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede
Crime

Italy frees Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede

FBI joins probe into cyber attack on Rome region website
Crime

FBI joins probe into cyber attack on Rome region website

All you need to know about the Banda della Magliana
Crime

All you need to know about the Banda della Magliana

Italy shock video of violence against prisoners
Crime

Italy shock video of violence against prisoners

Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican mystery of schoolgirl missing since 1983
Crime

Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican mystery of schoolgirl missing since 1983

Rome police defuse bomb in city official's car
Crime

Rome police defuse bomb in city official's car

Gunman kills two children and pensioner in shooting near Rome
Crime

Gunman kills two children and pensioner in shooting near Rome

Why does Ostia remain somewhat forgotten?
Crime

Why does Ostia remain somewhat forgotten?

Italy shocked as infamous Mafia boss Giovanni Brusca is freed after 25 years
Crime

Italy shocked as infamous Mafia boss Giovanni Brusca is freed after 25 years

A brief history of Italy’s most powerful mobs
Crime

A brief history of Italy’s most powerful mobs

American students jailed for life for murder of policeman in Italy
Crime

American students jailed for life for murder of policeman in Italy

Italy arrests navy captain over alleged spying for Russia
Crime

Italy arrests navy captain over alleged spying for Russia

Capraia becomes the set to a series of mysterious thefts
Crime

Capraia becomes the set to a series of mysterious thefts

Italy goes after 'Ndrangheta clan in landmark modern-day anti-mafia trial
Crime

Italy goes after 'Ndrangheta clan in landmark modern-day anti-mafia trial

Italy's Carabinieri get a new uniform complete with neck warmer
Crime

Italy's Carabinieri get a new uniform complete with neck warmer