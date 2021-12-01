Electric scooter user killed in Rome amid safety debate in Italy

Florence makes helmets obligatory for electric scooter users from today.

An electric scooter user died in a traffic accident in Rome on Tuesday evening amid an ongoing safety debate in Italy.

The victim, a 48-year-old Italian man, died after being hit by a car in the Ardeatina area, at the junction between Via Federico Cesare and Via Cristoforo Colombo.

Rome traffic police are investigating the incident in an attempt to see which vehicle broke the red light, reports state broadcaster RAI.

The news comes as Italy prepares to clamp down on electric scooters when the nation's new Highway Code comes into force on 10 November.

The newly updated rules of the road will see e-scooter users banned from travelling or parking on pavements and from travelling in the wrong direction down one-way streets.

The maximum speed of electric scooters will be reduced from 25 km/h to 20km/h on roads (staying at 6 km/h in pedestrian areas), with those under 14 required to wear a helmet.

In the meantime Florence is bringing in its own safety rules from Wednesday, requiring all e-scooter users - including adults - to wear helmets.

Photo La Repubblica