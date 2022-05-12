Covid: Italy confirms mask mandate on planes until 15 June

EU to lift mask mandate on planes from 16 May.

The Italian goverment on Wednesday confirmed that its mask mandate on airplanes will remain in place until 15 June following news that the EU will no longer oblige air travellers to wear masks from 16 May.

Under the new guidelines, the EU will end its obligation to wear masks in airports and on planes from next Monday amid the easing of covid restrictions across the bloc.

Although the new EU recommendations take effect on 16 May, masks can still be required on planes by member states and mask-wearing rules may still vary from airline to airline.

The Italian health ministry moved to clarify its rules last night in the wake of the news, stressing that FFP2 masks would continue to be required on planes in Italy until 15 June, reports Corriere della Sera.

In a joint statement issued on 11 May, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said the decision took account of "the latest developments in the pandemic, in particular the levels of vaccination and naturally acquired immunity, and the accompanying lifting of restrictions in a growing number of European countries."

The move would mark “a big step forward in the normalization of air travel" for passengers and crews, said EASA executive director Patrick Ky.

"Passengers should however behave responsibly and respect the choices of others around them" - said Ky - "And a passenger who is coughing and sneezing should strongly consider wearing a face mask, for the reassurance of those seated nearby."

In Italy however FFP2 masks must be worn until 15 June on all local and long-distance public transport - including buses, trams, subways, regional trains, high-speed trains, ferries and planes.

In addition to public transport, masks must continue to be worn until 15 June in Italy's cinemas and theatres, hospitals and care homes, indoor sporting events and concerts, schools and universities.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76894
Previous article Rome police seek Maserati driver who damaged Spanish Steps

RELATED ARTICLES

Where to find Italy's Blue Flag beaches in Italy in 2022
Blog

Where to find Italy's Blue Flag beaches in Italy in 2022

Rome's Fiumicino airport to open major new boarding area with 23 gates
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport to open major new boarding area with 23 gates

Vatican resumes train trips to Castel Gandolfo
Travel

Vatican resumes train trips to Castel Gandolfo

Rome's Fiumicino airport unveils new routes for summer 2022
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport unveils new routes for summer 2022

Italy train ticket sales hit by cyber attack
Travel

Italy train ticket sales hit by cyber attack

Rome Fiumicino airport to develop direct high-speed rail links with Italian cities
Travel

Rome Fiumicino airport to develop direct high-speed rail links with Italian cities

Italy eases covid travel rules for non-EU visitors from 1 March
Travel

Italy eases covid travel rules for non-EU visitors from 1 March

ITA Airways: MSC and Lufthansa offer to buy Italian airline
Travel

ITA Airways: MSC and Lufthansa offer to buy Italian airline

Italy imposes new travel rules over Christmas
Travel

Italy imposes new travel rules over Christmas

Qantas to fly direct from Italy to Australia
Travel

Qantas to fly direct from Italy to Australia

Italy police catch man who pulled emergency brakes on 100 trains
Travel

Italy police catch man who pulled emergency brakes on 100 trains

Travel between Italy and US opens up for vaccinated travellers
Travel

Travel between Italy and US opens up for vaccinated travellers

ITA Airways begins Rome-New York flights as US reopens to Italy travellers
Travel

ITA Airways begins Rome-New York flights as US reopens to Italy travellers

VoloCity: Rome airport to bring flying taxis to Italy
Travel

VoloCity: Rome airport to bring flying taxis to Italy

Campagna Romana: Exploring Rome's hinterland
Travel

Campagna Romana: Exploring Rome's hinterland