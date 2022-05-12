Rome grants Roma Tre University use of Testaccio landmark

Rome university project to breathe new life into ex-Mattatoio.

The city of Rome has approved a plan to grant the free concession of a large part of the ex-Mattatoio in Testaccio to Rome Tre University which already uses some spaces at the sprawling site.

The plan will see the Roman university given the use around 15,000 sqm of space in the long-neglected complex which served the city as a massive slaughterhouse from 1888 until 1975.

The proposal was put forward by Tobia Zevi, the capital's councillor for heritage and housing policies, who said it "perfectly expresses our idea of Rome: young and modern, always attentive to the creation of cultural spaces, respecting the historical characteristics of its heritage."

Oggi in Giunta abbiamo dato il via libera ad un provvedimento che autorizza la concessione a @UnivRoma3 di alcuni padiglioni dell'ex Mattatoio. Vogliamo contribuire alla creazione di nuove strutture per gli studenti ed i ricercatori della nostra città.

▶️ https://t.co/I9YA0q2Bve pic.twitter.com/ShymZSvY7y— Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) May 10, 2022

Under the concession, valid for 20 years with the option of renewing for another 20, the university will be granted six pavillion areas to redevelop for teaching and research purposes, establishing a library, laboratory and offices.

Roma Tre would finance the project, availing of Italy's PNNR funds, and would commit to ensuring the conservation and modernisation of the landmark site.

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri hailed the project as pointing to the "Rome of the future: a factory of culture and knowledge, but also a young, modern and accessible city for everyone."