Rome grants Roma Tre University use of Testaccio landmark

Rome university project to breathe new life into ex-Mattatoio.

The city of Rome has approved a plan to grant the free concession of a large part of the ex-Mattatoio in Testaccio to Rome Tre University which already uses some spaces at the sprawling site.

The plan will see the Roman university given the use around 15,000 sqm of space in the long-neglected complex which served the city as a massive slaughterhouse from 1888 until 1975.

The proposal was put forward by Tobia Zevi, the capital's councillor for heritage and housing policies, who said it "perfectly expresses our idea of Rome: young and modern, always attentive to the creation of cultural spaces, respecting the historical characteristics of its heritage."

Under the concession, valid for 20 years with the option of renewing for another 20, the university will be granted six pavillion areas to redevelop for teaching and research purposes, establishing a library, laboratory and offices.

Roma Tre would finance the project, availing of Italy's PNNR funds, and would commit to ensuring the conservation and modernisation of the landmark site.

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri hailed the project as pointing to the "Rome of the future: a factory of culture and knowledge, but also a young, modern and accessible city for everyone."

General Info

Address Piazza Orazio Giustiniani, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome grants Roma Tre University use of Testaccio landmark

Piazza Orazio Giustiniani, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76904
Previous article Covid: Italy confirms mask mandate on planes until 15 June

RELATED ARTICLES

Dr. John D. Muccigrosso nominated new Dean at AUR
Education

Dr. John D. Muccigrosso nominated new Dean at AUR

Rome's La Sapienza ranked top university in Italy
Education

Rome's La Sapienza ranked top university in Italy

It is now possible to get a joint degree in Italy
Education

It is now possible to get a joint degree in Italy

Rome's Sapienza ranked top university in world for Classics, again
Education

Rome's Sapienza ranked top university in world for Classics, again

Interview with Jill Muti, head of school elect, St. Stephen’s School.
Education

Interview with Jill Muti, head of school elect, St. Stephen’s School.

Rome school dress code protest over sexist jibe
Education

Rome school dress code protest over sexist jibe

Scuola Leonardo da Vinci named best Italian language school
Education

Scuola Leonardo da Vinci named best Italian language school

Most important international universities in Italy
Education

Most important international universities in Italy

Interview with Scott Sprenger, President of The American University of Rome
Education

Interview with Scott Sprenger, President of The American University of Rome

St Stephen's School in Rome gets major donation for Classics
Education

St Stephen's School in Rome gets major donation for Classics

Stanley Tucci announced as honorary degree recipient at The American University of Rome
Education

Stanley Tucci announced as honorary degree recipient at The American University of Rome

Rome's Sapienza University honours Italy's Mamma Erasmus
Education

Rome's Sapienza University honours Italy's Mamma Erasmus

Online University courses in Italy
Education

Online University courses in Italy

Interview with Antonella Polimeni, rector of La Sapienza University Rome
Education

Interview with Antonella Polimeni, rector of La Sapienza University Rome

Rome's La Sapienza rated top university in the world for Classics
Education

Rome's La Sapienza rated top university in the world for Classics