Rome police seek Maserati driver who damaged Spanish Steps

Several steps damaged in incident at Rome landmark.

Rome police have launched an investigation after a motorist drove a Maserati down the Spanish Steps on Tuesday night, damaging the famed staircase before fleeing the scene.

Police have issued a photograph of one of several steps broken in the incident and are using surveillance footage in an attempt to track down the driver of the sportscar.

Italian media report that in addition to facing charges of aggravated damage to a site of historical interest, the driver will be handed the repair bill.

The 18th-century monument underwent a €1.5 million restoration by luxury fashion house Bulgari between 2015 and 2016.

In 2018 a drunk motorist was arrested for driving his Peugot 206 down the Baroque staircase while on his way home from a night out.

In recent days the site, known in Italian as the Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti, was sealed off to the public for the filming of Fast & Furious 10.