Dr. John D. Muccigrosso nominated new Dean at AUR

The American University of Rome (AUR) has announced the appointment of a new Dean of Academic Affairs, Dr. John D. Muccigrosso.

With an extensive career in higher education, Muccigrosso is currently professor of Classics and Director of Undergraduate Honors in the College of Liberal Arts at Drew University. He previously served as Associate Dean of the College and Director of Institutional Research and as Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Holy Names University in California.

Dr. Muccigrosso has had a long connection with Italy. As a student, he participated in the ICCS (Intercollegiate Center for Classical Studies) program and, upon graduation, worked for a year at La Sapienza University. As a faculty member, John led several short-term study-abroad trips to Italy for undergraduates, and from 2008 to 2017 he ran an archaeological field school in Umbria.

Dr. John D. Muccigrosso

Upon announcing the appointment, Dr. Scott Sprenger, president of the university stated “The role of Dean of Academic Affairs is an important strategic and developmental one for AUR. I would like to thank the search committee for their efforts; after an exhaustive international recruitment process, I believe they have selected the ideal candidate to lead The American University of Rome’s academic ambition and growth.”

Dr. Muccigrosso, on accepting the role, said, “I am delighted to be joining such a prestigious and important institution. My own experiences as instructor on short-term programs and director of an archaeological research project have shown me how life-changing global study may be, as well as what the challenges are… It has become ever clearer in recent years how important exposure to the varied experiences of human beings around the world is to us all, both as individuals and as communities.”

Dr. Muccigrosso will begin his role at AUR on August 1st, 2022.